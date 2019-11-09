Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 7.4%

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.52, approximately 7,900,142 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 8,241,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,521.25% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 217.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 6,305.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 68.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 45,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,096.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

