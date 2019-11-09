Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Crocs to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. 1,024,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.03. Crocs has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 127.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 57,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 40.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,450,000 after acquiring an additional 207,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $3,045,000.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

