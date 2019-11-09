Crew Energy’s (CR) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CR. CIBC dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.34.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$0.48 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.76.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

