Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Shares of CPG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 1,539,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,041. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 56.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

