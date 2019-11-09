Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Given New $472.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets to $472.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an in-line rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 price target on Credit Acceptance and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $408.33.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $433.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.32. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $356.12 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Booth purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $410.61 per share, with a total value of $513,262.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 390.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,336,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 553.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 83,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,684.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 339.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 179.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

