Creative Planning Sells 2,257 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 825,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 292,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $379,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $706,300. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.06 on Friday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

