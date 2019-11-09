Creative Planning Raises Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,526,000 after buying an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,188,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,299,000 after buying an additional 86,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 40,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after buying an additional 7,061,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,963,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,842,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after buying an additional 383,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

ZTS opened at $117.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.48. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $787,540.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,315.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

