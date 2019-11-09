Creative Planning Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Creative Planning increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Bank of The West boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $185.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

