Creative Planning Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $92.03 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.28 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

In other news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $322,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,874 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,578. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.