Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BREW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NASDAQ BREW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 52,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.32. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $145.79 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BREW. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 34.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

