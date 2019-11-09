CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 161,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,895. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRARY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

