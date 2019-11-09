Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of KZR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 27,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,239. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $55.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 237,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

