Cowen Boosts MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $16.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MRC Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut MRC Global from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of MRC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.10 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 4,119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

