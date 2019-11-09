COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COVESTRO AG/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered COVESTRO AG/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. COVESTRO AG/S has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.