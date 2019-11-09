COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COVESTRO AG/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered COVESTRO AG/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile
Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.
