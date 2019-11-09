Countrywide (LON:CWD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.98

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as low as $4.50. Countrywide shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 580,307 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWD shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Countrywide from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 6 ($0.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Countrywide alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.