CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.15. CounterPath shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 100 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine raised CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
About CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)
CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.
