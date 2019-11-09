Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $13.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price target on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

COTY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,381,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,644. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Fiona Hughes bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $2,060,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 507,000 shares of company stock worth $4,885,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 21.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,502,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,527 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 333.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,444 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 23.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,309,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 250,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5,214.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,270,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,275 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

