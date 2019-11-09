Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora to “Neutral”

Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded Cosan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cosan from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cosan from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of Cosan stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 523,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. Cosan has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Cosan will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cosan by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,573,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,186,000 after purchasing an additional 846,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after buying an additional 791,735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after buying an additional 613,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after buying an additional 219,044 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 126,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

