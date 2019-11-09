Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.30 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities cut Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.39.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $186.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.28. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.52.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.