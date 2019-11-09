Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. 413,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the second quarter worth $21,677,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 139.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 832,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,081,000 after purchasing an additional 484,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 218.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 275,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 55.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

