Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)’s stock price traded down 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.99, 1,137,565 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 285% from the average session volume of 295,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the second quarter worth $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the third quarter worth $112,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 198.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

