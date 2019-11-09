Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,876 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 11.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 865,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 85,889 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 139.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 832,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,081,000 after purchasing an additional 484,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORE traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $28.42. 413,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Core-Mark has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

