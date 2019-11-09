CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 1,029 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after acquiring an additional 342,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average is $135.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 7,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.15, for a total transaction of $967,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,817 shares in the company, valued at $16,967,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,804 shares of company stock worth $46,790,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

