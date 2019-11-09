Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 1.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 30.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Copart by 15.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,572.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 288,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 271,091 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $81.46 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $85.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.