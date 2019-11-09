ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ (HEPA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

HEPA traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 131,974 shares of the company traded hands.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($7.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

