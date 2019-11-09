Contrasting Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) & Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sundial Growers and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cronos Group 1 8 4 0 2.23

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 176.32%. Cronos Group has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 132.44%. Given Sundial Growers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and Cronos Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group $12.12 million 241.66 -$14.64 million ($0.08) -106.50

Sundial Growers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group 2,521.25% 60.20% 27.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Sundial Growers on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in Toronto, Canada.

