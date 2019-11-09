Contrasting ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) & Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ST BK CORP/SH SH and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ST BK CORP/SH SH 26.30% 13.01% 1.31% Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of ST BK CORP/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ST BK CORP/SH SH $30.97 million 4.61 $8.58 million N/A N/A Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 3.81 $9.21 million $1.38 15.73

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Dividends

ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ST BK CORP/SH SH beats Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

