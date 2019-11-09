Contrasting Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple 7.17% 2.70% 1.75% Getty Realty 35.19% 8.49% 4.23%

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Getty Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $11.04 million 18.25 $500,000.00 N/A N/A Getty Realty $136.11 million 9.99 $47.71 million $1.71 19.29

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Getty Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Maui Land & Pineapple and Getty Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Maui Land & Pineapple does not pay a dividend. Getty Realty pays out 81.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 859 properties and leased 74 properties from third-party landlords in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.