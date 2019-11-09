Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.37. Continental Resources reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLR. Citigroup cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Continental Resources by 16.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 59.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 472,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 177,124 shares during the period. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

