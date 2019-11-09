Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CNST opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $381.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 5.32. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 2,823,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $23,999,996.50. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 1,411,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,994.00. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.