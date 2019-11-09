Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
CNST opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $381.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 5.32. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In related news, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 2,823,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $23,999,996.50. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 1,411,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,994.00. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.
