ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,349 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baader Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of COP stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

