Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Connect Group (LON:CNCT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CNCT opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.13. Connect Group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 46.10 ($0.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Connect Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.35%.

In other news, insider Gary Kennedy bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($75,787.27).

Connect Group Company Profile

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

