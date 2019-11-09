Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Trading 11.5% Higher

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)’s stock price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.38, 3,094,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,714,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Conduent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 35.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 3,076,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,941,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $12,753,033.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 342.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 1,014.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 153.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

