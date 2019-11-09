Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

NYSE:CNDT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. 1,549,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,050. Conduent has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Conduent alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,941,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $12,753,033.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 3,076,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 price target on Conduent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.