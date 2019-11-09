Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Trading 5.2% Higher After Strong Earnings

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $6.73, 303,680 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 223,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

In other news, Director Heek Christi Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $43,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.