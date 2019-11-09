Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.57 ($68.11).

Get Compugroup Medical alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at €58.00 ($67.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €55.94 and a 200 day moving average of €60.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.56. Compugroup Medical has a twelve month low of €37.88 ($44.05) and a twelve month high of €74.80 ($86.98).

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.