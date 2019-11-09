COMPANHIA PARAN/S (ELPVY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $935.04 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPVY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283. COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of COMPANHIA PARAN/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

