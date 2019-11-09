Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $482,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,531.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $74,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at $245,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $13,516 and sold 39,510 shares worth $910,953. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

