Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,442 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 183.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $38.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

