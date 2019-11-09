Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 24.8% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of EIX opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89. Edison International has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

