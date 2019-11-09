Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $60.70 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73.

