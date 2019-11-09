Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

