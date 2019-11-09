Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth $205,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth $30,444,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Snap by 76.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Snap by 16.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Snap by 32.8% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura upped their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $10,022,412.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,977,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,251,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,470,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $23,336,755.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,859,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,932,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,834,733 shares of company stock worth $43,918,901.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

