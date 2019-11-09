Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBK. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.59 ($7.66).

Shares of ETR:CBK traded down €0.18 ($0.21) on Friday, hitting €5.58 ($6.49). 10,282,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.35 and its 200 day moving average is €6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 1-year high of €8.94 ($10.40).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

