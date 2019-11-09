Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 59.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Comerica by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Comerica by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

