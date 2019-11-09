Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $66.47.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

