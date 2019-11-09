Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $162,819.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $130.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.41. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

