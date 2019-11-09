Comerica Bank Has $4.39 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 94.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 857.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,310 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 53.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,876,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $6,923,027.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,524,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,272 shares of company stock worth $11,929,812. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $199.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.97. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 161.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark set a $175.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

