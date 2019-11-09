Comerica Bank Grows Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Comerica Bank grew its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 931,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,528,000 after purchasing an additional 92,294 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 241.5% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 485,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,373,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $85,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin G. Jackson sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $52,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,987 shares of company stock valued at $220,599 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SJM opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.83. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

