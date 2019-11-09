ColossusXT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,059.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $1,059.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000845 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,638,964,415 coins and its circulating supply is 11,597,922,588 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.